ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s FPI has released its final top 25 rankings now that the college football season is officially over.

It’s no surprise that Georgia is at the top spot after winning the National Championship against Alabama on Monday night. This was Georgia’s first title since 1980.

Alabama comes in directly behind Georgia and is followed by Ohio State, which took down Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes won a wild affair, 48-45 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record-setting 347-yard performance.

Michigan finishes at the fourth spot after losing the Orange Bowl to Georgia in the CFP, 34-11. This was Jim Harbaugh’s best season yet with the Wolverines and there could be a lot more to come next season.

Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State round out the five through seven spots, though things will be a lot different in Norman next season.

Both quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler won’t be there and Brent Venables will be replacing head coach Lincoln Riley, who left for USC.

Notre Dame will also have a new head coach next season after Brian Kelly left for LSU. Marcus Freeman will be taking over the program after he lost his first game as head coach to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Rounding out the top 10 is Clemson, Iowa State, and Cincinnati. It seems a bit harsh to put the Bearcats below a lot of these teams, especially after they only lost one game this year.

