ESPN Computer Releases Its New Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff.

Saturday was a very eventful day in the College Football Playoff race, as several notable games took place across the country.

Michigan beat Ohio State, Alabama escaped Auburn and Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma, among other results.

Following an eventful rivalry Saturday, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its College Football Playoff prediction.

Here’s the latest foursome:

Georgia Bulldogs – 98.8 percent chance Cincinnati Bearcats – 74.3 percent chance Michigan Wolverines – 72 percent chance Alabama Crimson Tide – 58.9 percent chance

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night. We’ll have a much clearer picture of the College Football Playoff field then. However, it would be surprising if the top four teams are different than the ones listed above.