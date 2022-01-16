ESPN Computer Releases Its New Super Bowl Prediction

We’re two games into the NFL’s postseason.

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills took down the New England Patriots (in ridiculously dominant fashion).

Three more NFL playoff games are set for Sunday, with one taking place on Monday night. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will host the Eagles, the Cowboys will take on the 49ers and the Chiefs will play the Steelers. Monday night, the Rams will do battle against the Cardinals.

Who do you have making the Super Bowl right now?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction on Sunday morning. Here’s the latest from the FPI:

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bills certainly looked Super Bowl-ready on Saturday night, but there’s still a long way to go in this postseason.

You can view the Football Power Index’s full projections here.