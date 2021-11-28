ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following an eventful rivalry Saturday in the college football world.
Following a very notable Saturday, which featured Michigan taking down Ohio State for the first time in roughly a decade, Auburn nearly upsetting Alabama and Oklahoma State beating Oklahoma, ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings have updated.
Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model.
The Football Power Index top 25:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Cincinnati
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Pittsburgh
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- NC State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Wake Forest
- Appalachian State
- Miami
- Michigan State
- Iowa
The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be released by the selection committee on Tuesday night.
Until then, the Football Power Index rankings can be debated.