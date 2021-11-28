ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The Spun

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following an eventful rivalry Saturday in the college football world.

Following a very notable Saturday, which featured Michigan taking down Ohio State for the first time in roughly a decade, Auburn nearly upsetting Alabama and Oklahoma State beating Oklahoma, ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings have updated.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model.

The Football Power Index top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Pittsburgh
  12. Utah
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Penn State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. NC State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Baylor
  19. Auburn
  20. Oregon
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Miami
  24. Michigan State
  25. Iowa

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be released by the selection committee on Tuesday night.

Until then, the Football Power Index rankings can be debated.

