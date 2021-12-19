The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

Overview picture of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: General view prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new Super Bowl prediction following Saturday’s game.

The New England Patriots were seen as one of the frontrunners to make the Super Bowl this year, but Bill Belichick’s team fell to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Heading into Saturday night’s game, the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were viewed as the favorites to make the Super Bowl.

Is that still the case?

Nope.

ESPN’s computer model has a new Super Bowl prediction on Sunday morning. Here’s the new prediction from ESPN’s Football Power Index:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs have a 36.9 and 29.9 percent chance to make the Super Bowl, respectively, according to the Football Power Index.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.