ESPN Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new Super Bowl prediction following Saturday’s game.

The New England Patriots were seen as one of the frontrunners to make the Super Bowl this year, but Bill Belichick’s team fell to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Heading into Saturday night’s game, the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were viewed as the favorites to make the Super Bowl.

Is that still the case?

Nope.

ESPN’s computer model has a new Super Bowl prediction on Sunday morning. Here’s the new prediction from ESPN’s Football Power Index:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs have a 36.9 and 29.9 percent chance to make the Super Bowl, respectively, according to the Football Power Index.