ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland.

Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 shapes out before Week 1:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas Oklahoma Miami LSU Auburn Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma State Michigan State Penn State Ole Miss Kentucky Pittsburgh Wisconsin Baylor Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee Arkansas

You can view the full rankings here.

Week 1 can't get here fast enough.