ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland.

Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 shapes out before Week 1:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Miami
  10. LSU
  11. Auburn
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Utah
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Michigan State
  16. Penn State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Kentucky
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Baylor
  22. Oregon
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Tennessee
  25. Arkansas

You can view the full rankings here.

Week 1 can't get here fast enough.