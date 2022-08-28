ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season.
The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland.
Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 shapes out before Week 1:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- LSU
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Kentucky
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Mississippi State
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
You can view the full rankings here.
Week 1 can't get here fast enough.