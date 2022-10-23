ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 25: A general view of Beaver Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2014 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium.

Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.

Penn State got their "0" taken away from them at Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines, but have been dominant on defense otherwise. They've held five opponents to 17 points or less.

Something's gotta give though. One of those defense is going to break before the game is done.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Ohio State-Penn State game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Ohio State has this game well in hand. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 79.6-percent chance to win this Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions.

It's been a hot minute since Penn State got a win over Ohio State, but they need this one.

Penn State's national title dream will end with a loss, while the Buckeyes will need to win out in order to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.

The game will be played at 12 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.