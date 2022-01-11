ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys vs. 49ers

Following the first Week 18 in NFL history this past weekend, the league has its full slate of matchups set for this year’s postseason.

One of the most intriguing upcoming contests pits the NFC’s No. 3-seed Dallas Cowboys against the No. 6-seed San Francisco 49ers. With both teams rolling to close out their 2021 seasons, this matchup between two of the hottest teams in the league should provide an exciting spectacle.

Though the game is set for later this week, ESPN’s predicative model has already come up with some winning odds for this matchup.

The Cowboys, favored by three points, hold a 64.0% winning percentage to San Francisco’s 34.0%, per ESPN Football Power Index.

After a rough start to the 2021 season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have put together a solid finish — winning seven of their last nine games to close out the year. Dak Prescott and his elite offensive unit have been equally impressive with wins in five of their final six.

With these two high-powered offenses going against each other, ESPN has the over/under at 51.0 points.

This Wild Card matchup will kickoff in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16.