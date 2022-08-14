ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Georgia vs. Oregon
It's hard to believe that the 2022 college football season is just a few weeks away.
One of the best Week One games is the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game between Oregon and Georgia. Georgia will play its first game since winning its first National Championship since 1980 over Alabama.
Oregon is coming off a 10-4 season after losing to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Ducks will likely be ranked heading into this season, but they don't stand much of a chance to take down the Bulldogs. ESPN's FPI is giving them only an 8.5% chance of winning.
This shouldn't be surprising, especially since Georgia is expected to be one of the five best teams in the country.
The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over the Ducks and that could climb even higher as Sept. 3 gets closer.
Kickoff for this contest will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC.