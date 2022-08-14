ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Georgia vs. Oregon

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's hard to believe that the 2022 college football season is just a few weeks away.

One of the best Week One games is the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game between Oregon and Georgia. Georgia will play its first game since winning its first National Championship since 1980 over Alabama.

Oregon is coming off a 10-4 season after losing to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

The Ducks will likely be ranked heading into this season, but they don't stand much of a chance to take down the Bulldogs. ESPN's FPI is giving them only an 8.5% chance of winning.

This shouldn't be surprising, especially since Georgia is expected to be one of the five best teams in the country.

The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over the Ducks and that could climb even higher as Sept. 3 gets closer.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC.