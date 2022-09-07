ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Rams vs. Bills

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season will kickoff with a highly-anticipated matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Buffalo Bills for the first game of the year.

ESPN's predictive computer model has released its pick for this season-opening matchup.

The predicted win percentages are about as close as you can get. ESPN gives the Rams a slight edge at 49.9 percent over Buffalo's 49.6 percent (0.5 percent chance of a tie).

While ESPN gives a slight edge to the Rams, Vegas leans the other direction. The Bills are currently listed as 2.5-point favorites over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Josh Allen and the Bills have quite a bit of pressure to succeed in 2022. Allen is the leading favorite for the MVP trophy and the Bills are the odds favorite to win this year's Super Bowl.

The Rams are looking to defend their title after an outstanding postseason run this past year.

Thursday's game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in LA's SoFi Stadium.