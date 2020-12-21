ESPN Computer Releases Predictions For The College Football Playoff

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff field is set.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, will take on No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day. Later that night, No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its predictions for the games.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes on Jan. 1.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Alabama, 81.2 percent

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Winner: Clemson, 50.2 percent

***

As you can see, ESPN’s computer model is extremely confident that Alabama will get past Notre Dame. Most people seem to agree with that logic, as the Crimson Tide are massive favorites over the Fighting Irish.

The second semifinal game is expected to be much, much closer. Clemson vs. Ohio State is basically a pick’em contest according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

In fact, Ohio State would have the edge – per ESPN’s model – if the game was in Arlington, Texas compared to New Orleans, Louisiana.

The two semifinal games are set to kick off on New Year’s Day, with Alabama vs. Notre Dame at 5 p.m. E.T. and Clemson vs. Ohio State at 8 p.m. E.T.