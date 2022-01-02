ESPN Computer Reveals Its Latest Super Bowl Prediction

With two weeks to go in the NFL’s 2021 regular season, who do you see meeting in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?

ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction.

The Football Power Index has updated its prediction for the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model has making it to the big game as of now:

Kansas City Chiefs, 37.7 percent chance to make the Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers, 33.9 percent chance to make the Super Bowl

The Chiefs are the new favorite to win it all, despite the relatively poor start to the season in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. are rolling heading into the end of the regular season and will be extremely feared come postseason time.

Who do you have making it?