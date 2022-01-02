The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer Reveals Its Latest Super Bowl Prediction

Overview picture of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: General view prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With two weeks to go in the NFL’s 2021 regular season, who do you see meeting in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?

ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction.

The Football Power Index has updated its prediction for the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model has making it to the big game as of now:

  • Kansas City Chiefs, 37.7 percent chance to make the Super Bowl
  • Green Bay Packers, 33.9 percent chance to make the Super Bowl

The Chiefs are the new favorite to win it all, despite the relatively poor start to the season in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. are rolling heading into the end of the regular season and will be extremely feared come postseason time.

Who do you have making it?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.