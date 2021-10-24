ESPN Computer Thinks 1 NFL Team Is Clearly The Best

Who’s the best team in the National Football League as we head into the final days of October?

According to the record books, it’s the Arizona Cardinals. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is undefeated on the year, 6-0 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s computer model has another team in mind, though.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the National Football League right now – and it’s not even close.

The Bills have an FPI rating of 9.1 – by far the highest in the NFL. The next-closest team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a 6.8 rating.

Los Angeles, Arizona and Kansas City round out the top five.

Buffalo is 4-2 on the season. The Bills are off this week, before returning to the field next Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff between the two AFC East franchises is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.