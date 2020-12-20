The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Justin Fields dodges a Northwestern defender.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College football’s postseason has arrived.

Conference championship weekend has come and gone and it was an eventful one. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State probably locked up College Football Playoff berths with their respective wins. The Crimson Tide took down Florida, the Tigers beat Notre Dame and the Buckeyes topped Northwestern.

Who will get the final spot in the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame is probably the favorite, though Texas A&M (and even Oklahoma and Cincinnati) will be making their own cases.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its rankings heading into College Football Playoff selection day. Here’s their final top 25 of the season:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Florida
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Iowa
  12. Iowa State
  13. Indiana
  14. Oregon
  15. BYU
  16. Cincinnati
  17. USC
  18. Auburn
  19. UCF
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Penn State
  22. TCU
  23. Northwestern
  24. Arizona State
  25. North Carolina

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be released later today. The full College Football Playoff field will be unveiled at noon E.T. followed by all of the bowl matchups.

There shouldn’t be too much controversy this year, though there is a major question at the No. 4 spot, which could lead to some serious debates.

You can view ESPN’s full Football Power Index rankings here.


