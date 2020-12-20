ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

College football’s postseason has arrived.

Conference championship weekend has come and gone and it was an eventful one. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State probably locked up College Football Playoff berths with their respective wins. The Crimson Tide took down Florida, the Tigers beat Notre Dame and the Buckeyes topped Northwestern.

Who will get the final spot in the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame is probably the favorite, though Texas A&M (and even Oklahoma and Cincinnati) will be making their own cases.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its rankings heading into College Football Playoff selection day. Here’s their final top 25 of the season:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Georgia Oklahoma Notre Dame Florida Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Iowa Iowa State Indiana Oregon BYU Cincinnati USC Auburn UCF Oklahoma State Penn State TCU Northwestern Arizona State North Carolina

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be released later today. The full College Football Playoff field will be unveiled at noon E.T. followed by all of the bowl matchups.

There shouldn’t be too much controversy this year, though there is a major question at the No. 4 spot, which could lead to some serious debates.

You can view ESPN’s full Football Power Index rankings here.