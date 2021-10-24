ESPN Computer Updates Its College Football Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff following another eventful weekend.

The Football Power Index has updated its projection for the College Football Playoff as we head into the final days of October.

While the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings won’t be out until Tuesday, Nov. 2, ESPN’s computer model has given us an updated look at the field.

Here’s who the Football Power Index has making it in:

Georgia Bulldogs – 87.5 percent chance Alabama Crimson Tide – 68.6 percent chance Oklahoma Sooners – 51.9 percent chance Cincinnati Bearcats – 45.9 percent chance

Michigan and Ohio State are the first two out at the moment. The Wolverines have a 45.0 percent chance at making it in, while the Buckeyes have a 44.4 percent chance of making it in..

There’s a lot of football left, of course, but the College Football Playoff field will probably come from this group.

You can view ESPN’s complete projections here.