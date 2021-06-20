ESPN Computer’s 8 Dark Horse Playoff Contenders

The College Football Playoff is soon expected to expand to 12 teams, but for the 2021 season, it will remain at four.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has several dark horse College Football Playoff contenders heading into the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the following eight teams all have between a 1 percent to 5 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff.

These eight teams are dark horse College Football Playoff contenders heading into the 2021 season.

1. Miami Hurricanes – 1.0 percent chance

2. Cincinnati Bearcats – 1.2 percent chance

3. Texas Longhorns – 2.2 percent chance

4. Florida Gators – 2.7 percent chance

5. North Carolina Tar Heels – 4.2 percent chance

6. Wisconsin Badgers – 4.4 percent chance

7. Oregon Ducks – 4.8 percent chance

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys – 4.8 percent chance

You can view ESPN’s Football Power Index’s complete College Football Playoff projections here.