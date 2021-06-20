The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s 8 Dark Horse Playoff Contenders

Ian Book takes a snap.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish snaps the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is soon expected to expand to 12 teams, but for the 2021 season, it will remain at four.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has several dark horse College Football Playoff contenders heading into the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the following eight teams all have between a 1 percent to 5 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff.

These eight teams are dark horse College Football Playoff contenders heading into the 2021 season.

1. Miami Hurricanes – 1.0 percent chance

Miami football helmets held up by Hurricanes players.

 Credit: Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport

2. Cincinnati Bearcats – 1.2 percent chance

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

3. Texas Longhorns – 2.2 percent chance

A Texas Longhorns football helmet sitting on the field.

 (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

4. Florida Gators – 2.7 percent chance

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field.

 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

5. North Carolina Tar Heels – 4.2 percent chance

Mack Brown celebrates a win with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

6. Wisconsin Badgers – 4.4 percent chance

A closeup of a Wisconsin Badgers football helmet.

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

7. Oregon Ducks – 4.8 percent chance

An Oregon cheerleader running onto the field.

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys – 4.8 percent chance

Mike Gundy watching his players warm up before an Oklahoma State football game.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

***

You can view ESPN’s Football Power Index’s complete College Football Playoff projections here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.