ESPN Computer's Early Pick For Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 18: Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez (02) is chased by Oklahoma Sooners DL Jordan Kelley (88) during a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 18, 2021, at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the top college football games in the next couple of weeks is the Nebraska-Oklahoma game.

These two teams have played each other since 1912 and Oklahoma leads the all-time series with a 46-38-3 record.

The Sooners have won the last two in the series, though both have been decided by seven or fewer points. The Sooners are big favorites heading into this matchup as ESPN's FPI gives them a 70.7% chance of taking down the Cornhuskers.

Both programs are coming off week one wins. Nebraska took down North Dakota, while Oklahoma took down UTEP.

Both teams also likely have easy wins next week before heading into that contest. Oklahoma will take on Kent State, while Nebraska will play Georgia Southern.

Kickoff for Nebraska-Oklahoma will be at Noon ET on Sept. 17.