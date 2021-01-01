ESPN Computer’s Final Picks For The College Football Playoff

We made it, college football fans.

After several months of one of the craziest, most-unexpected seasons in college football history, we’ve finally arrived to the day everyone was waiting for.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is set to kick off this evening, with Alabama and Notre Dame and Clemson and Ohio State playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Crimson Tide and the Fighting Irish will play first. Nick Saban’s team heads into Friday afternoon’s contest as a clear favorite. But can Brian Kelly’s squad pull off a massive upset?

Later in the evening, Dabo Swinney and his Tigers will take on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. Clemson and Ohio State met in the College Football Playoff last year, with the Tigers winning an extremely hard-fought contest.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its prediction for the game. Here’s who ESPN’s computer likes to win today.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Alabama, 80.8 percent

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Winner: Ohio State, 50.2 percent

***

Alabama and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Clemson and Ohio State will follow after 8 p.m. E.T.