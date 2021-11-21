ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

With one week to go in the 2021 college football regular season, where do things stand with the College Football Playoff?

The latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released on Tuesday night.

Until then, though, we have ESPN’s Football Power Index projections to debate over. ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, here’s where things stand:

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance Alabama – 65.6 percent chance Cincinnati – 64.6 percent chance Ohio State – 54.0 percent chance

It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next.

Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a pretty tough game for the Buckeyes, which is why they’re down at No. 4 in the playoff chances.

If Ohio State can win next weekend, the Buckeyes will pretty much lock up a berth.