ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game.

We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season.

That shouldn't be a big surprise to most fans, considering that both programs were the top two favorites to win it all heading into this season.

Both. the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are 5-0 after they got big wins on Saturday. The former took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights while the latter beat the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The big question will be whether or not it stays this way for the rest of the season. Both programs will get to tougher parts of their schedule, which will put pressure on them to keep winning.

Alabama takes on Texas A&M next Saturday, while Ohio State travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.