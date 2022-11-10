ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 29: Derrick Henry #27 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a 25 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of college football's best rivalries is set to be renewed soon.

The Iron Bowl, which consists of Alabama playing Auburn, is set to be played on Nov. 26 down in Tuscaloosa. Usually, it's one of the games of the year, but this year's version is shaping up to be a complete dud.

Auburn comes into this contest with a 3-6 record as things haven't gone swimmingly for the program this season. The administration had to part ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after the Tigers started this season at 3-5.

On the other hand, Alabama is currently 7-2, though it may not make the College Football Playoff this year.

Still, the Crimson Tide are heavy favorites heading into this matchup. According to ESPN's FPI, they have a 95.7% chance of winning.

This is a matchup that the Tide have to win if they want to stay in the race for the SEC Championship.

A kickoff time hasn't been provided yet.