ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas Game

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The college football season keeps rolling with what should be a highly-rated game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide did nothing in Week 1 to change anyone's mind that they shouldn't be the national title favorites, drumming Utah State 55-0 behind six total touchdowns from Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns come in at 1-0 as well with a blowout win of their own over UL Monroe, 52-10. That said, ESPN's Football Power Index isn't giving Steve Sarkisian's team much of a shot in this one.

According to the FPI, Alabama has an 81.8% chance to Texas' 18.2%.

UT has stacked some pretty powerful recruiting classes over the years, but it's going to take a lot to take down consensus No. 1 Bama.

The game kicks off in Austin at noon ET on FOX.