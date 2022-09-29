ESPN Computer's Prediction For Bengals vs. Dolphins

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday Night Football as the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals host the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

The Bengals started the season looking like a shell of the team that dominated the likes of the Ravens, Chiefs and Steelers the year before. They lost in overtime to the Steelers before losing to the Dallas Cowboys. Cincinnati recently got their first win of the season in a convincing win over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, retooled in the offseason with a new head coach and tons of veteran additions and have quickly seen results. They're 3-0 to start the season with very impressive wins over the Patriots, Ravens and Bills. Tua Tagovailoa looks like the real deal right now.

Whoever wins this game will get a ton of momentum as the NFL season enters its second month.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Dolphins-Bengals game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Cincinnati has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Bengals a 71.8-percent chance to beat the Dolphins in tonight's game.

The last time these two teams met was in 2020. Then rookie Tua Tagovailoa was returning from an injury and led the Dolphins to a win over Brandon Allen and the Bengals with one of the better performances of his young career.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Who do you have winning the Dolphins-Bengals game?