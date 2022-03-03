ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Duke vs. North Carolina

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to face off against the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels in a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Coach K and his squad notched a wire-to-wire, blowout victory during the first installment of this year’s series in Chapel Hill, and the Blue Devils are widely expected to repeat that performance this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Duke has an 87.3% chance to claim victory over it’s arch rivals at home.

Duke took down UNC 87-67 in their first meeting back on Feb. 5. Since then, the Blue Devils have won seven of their last eight games — including seven straight.

With a win over Pitt earlier this week, Duke (16-3) clinched the regular season conference title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament. North Carolina currently holds second position in the ACC with a 14-5 conference record.

Though every UNC-Duke game holds a great deal of significance, this one has an added draw. Set to retire after this season, this is Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor. As a result, the cheapest tickets for this occasion clock in at more than $3,000.

Vegas currently has the Blue Devils at 3.5-point favorites.

Saturday night’s game will tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.