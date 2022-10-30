ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last year's team, averaging around six touchdowns per game while their defense gives up just 10.5 points in the process. Aside from a close call against Missouri, they've destroyed everyone they've come up against.

But the Tennessee Volunteers are without a doubt the story of the season. After starting the season unranked, they've knocked off five ranked opponents - including almighty Alabama - to start 8-0 and have risen to No. 3 in the country.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Georgia-Tennessee game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Georgia will easily win. The computer model gives the Bulldogs a 74.9-percent chance to win against the Vols on Saturday.

The stakes in this game couldn't be higher. It's the highest combined ranking between the two teams in the rivalry's history.

The loser of the game is virtually assured of being knocked out of the SEC Championship Game barring a late season collapse by the winning team.

For Tennessee, a loss would probably spell the end of their national title run. Georgia, on the other hand, might still have a chance depending on how the rest of the title picture shakes up even with a loss.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.