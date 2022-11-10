ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: The student section looks on while the Michigan Wolverines play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 22, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out and they're in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. A loss anywhere along the way likely ends their national title hopes.

Nebraska probably hopes that they can win their final three games and secure bowl eligibility for the first time in over five years. They fired head coach Scott Frost over a month ago following a 1-2 start but have gone 2-4 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Between Michigan's dominance and Nebraska's struggles, the Wolverines are favored by over 30 points.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Michigan-Nebraska game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Michigan will easily win this one. The computer model gives the Wolverines a 97.0-percent chance to win this Saturday's game.

Suffice it to say, oddsmakers aren't giving Nebraska any real chance to win this game, or even keep it particularly close.

Will Nebraska be able to keep this game close or is a blowout inevitable?

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.