ESPN Computer's Prediction For Nebraska's Week 1 Game

After suffering the slings and arrows of losing to Northwestern, Nebraska have regrouped and are ready to take on North Dakota. But how do the computers like their odds given what they just went through?

Last weekend Nebraska showed life on offense that they failed to show in more than half of their games in 2021. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and transfer quarterback Casey Thompson managed to put up 28 points before the team ultimately lost the game in Dublin.

North Dakota are heading into their eighth season under Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, who has gone 47-40 at the helm while leading them to two conference titles. Last year the Fighting Hawks went just 5-6 and they have not beaten an FBS school in over five years.

The computer models and betting outlets seem pretty certain that the Cornhuskers should have no trouble dispatching the Fighting Hawks though.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Nebraska's victory is virtually guaranteed. The computer model gives the Huskers a 97.9-percent chance to win this Saturday's game.

It's rare enough for FCS to beat an FBS team outside the Power Five, let alone inside it.

While every college football team has to be wary of a 2007 Appalachian State-style upset, it would still shock the football world if Nebraska lost this game.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.