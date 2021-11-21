ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week.

Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes will be playing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. College Football Playoff hopes will be on the line, too.

Who will come away with a victory?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its prediction.

According to ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, Ohio State has a 61.8 percent chance of winning the game, giving Michigan a 38.2 percent chance at the upset.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T.

The game will be on FOX.