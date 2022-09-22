ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 03: A general view as the Ohio State Buckeyes enters the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on November 3, 2007 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.

Wisconsin is 2-1 to start the 2022 season — sandwiching a disappointing upset loss to Washington State between two dominant, blowout wins.

Ohio State has furthered its reputation as one of the most dominant teams in college football with three double-digit wins to start the season — including a Week 1 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame.

This will be the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game in a five-game homestand to start the 2022 season.

The first Big Ten night game of the year will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Columbus.