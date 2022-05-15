ESPN Computer's Prediction For Suns vs. Mavericks Today

DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

The reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns find themselves in an all-or-nothing Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Phoenix had the best record in the NBA this season at 64-18. No other team had more than 56. But the playoffs have been surprisingly challenging for them thus far. It took them six games to beat the New Orleans Pelicans and they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Mavs to force Game 7.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks once again reached the playoffs on the back of all-world superstar Luka Doncic. Thankfully, the rest of the team stepped up when he missed the first three games of their series against the Utah Jazz. Since then, Doncic has averaged an astounding 31 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Both teams have all-world players with Luka, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Chris Paul and Jalen Brunson. This will probably be a high-scoring affair.

ESPN's computer model has come out with its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Phoenix will win the game. The computer model gives the Suns a 60.1 percent chance to win tonight's game against the Mavericks.

A date with the surging Golden State Warriors awaits whoever wins this one. But both teams will have well-deserved the privilege of playing for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Who will come out on top?

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.