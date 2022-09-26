ESPN Computer's Prediction For Giants vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As the Cowboys and Giants renew their rivalry on "Monday Night Football" tonight, ESPN's Football Power Index very much sees it as a toss up.

According to the FPI, New York holds a 55.9% chance to win to Dallas' 43.6% with a 0.6% percent chance to tie.

Brian Daboll's Giants enter as a one-point favorite over the Dak-less Cowboys who will once again roll out Cooper Rush as their franchise QB continues to recover from thumb surgery.

The G-Men currently sit at 2-0 even with serious questions about Daniel Jones and the offensive line.

Saquon Barkley has looked fantastic through two games, but so has the Cowboys' pass rush in its second year under Dan Quinn's direction.

We'll see how it all goes down come 8:15 ET on ESPN.