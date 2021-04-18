The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Poll

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Saturday night.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide converses with Mac Jones #10 during pregame warmups prior to facing the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

College football programs across the country are starting to wrap up their spring sessions. Several major programs had their official spring games on Saturday. Others will take place later this month.

In a couple of months, programs will be reporting for fall camp. The regular season comes pretty quickly after that.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, updated its rankings for the 2021 season earlier this month. Here’s the latest college football preseason top 25 poll from ESPN’s computer model. There aren’t too many surprises, at least at the top of the poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Clemson
  4. Iowa State
  5. Ohio State
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Georgia
  8. Mississippi State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Penn State
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Texas
  13. North Carolina
  14. Florida
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Auburn
  17. Oregon
  18. LSU
  19. TCU
  20. Miami
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Iowa
  24. West Virginia
  25. Indiana

There aren’t too many surprises in ESPN’s Football Power Index preseason top 25, though it is a bit odd to see Iowa State ranked so high. Clearly, the computers are buying into the Cyclones ahead of the 2021 season.

You can view the full ESPN Football Power Index rankings here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.