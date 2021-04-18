ESPN Computer’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2021 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

College football programs across the country are starting to wrap up their spring sessions. Several major programs had their official spring games on Saturday. Others will take place later this month.

In a couple of months, programs will be reporting for fall camp. The regular season comes pretty quickly after that.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, updated its rankings for the 2021 season earlier this month. Here’s the latest college football preseason top 25 poll from ESPN’s computer model. There aren’t too many surprises, at least at the top of the poll:

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Iowa State Ohio State Texas A&M Georgia Mississippi State Oklahoma State Penn State Notre Dame Texas North Carolina Florida Wisconsin Auburn Oregon LSU TCU Miami Texas Tech Ole Miss Iowa West Virginia Indiana

There aren’t too many surprises in ESPN’s Football Power Index preseason top 25, though it is a bit odd to see Iowa State ranked so high. Clearly, the computers are buying into the Cyclones ahead of the 2021 season.

You can view the full ESPN Football Power Index rankings here.