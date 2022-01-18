ESPN Computer’s Super Bowl Prediction After Wild Card Round

The NFL’s Wild Card round is all wrapped up. And while there weren’t a ton of surprises results-wise, there was enough jostling for ESPN’s Football Power Index to adjust its Super Bowl projections.

And according to the FPI, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are mostly likely to see each other in the Super Bowl.

Quick reax to the Bucs' 31-15 win over the Eagles, one in which they seemed to recapture the defensive swagger that propelled them to a Super Bowl LV win https://t.co/rkoTUnNFKn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 16, 2022

The Bucs boast the highest chance of reaching the Super Bowl with 38.3 percent odds. Followed by the Bills who are a shade under 36 percent to reach their first SB since 1993.

Behind the top two teams two high-powered offenses in the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN’s FPI, Aaron Rodgers’ team has a 33.7 percent chance to the Chiefs’ roughly 30 percent.

The Tennessee Titans are clinging to a 23.7 percent chance. While the Football Power Index’s projections round out with the Rams, 49ers and Bengals all in the teens.

If/when the Rams win they play Tampa Bay next week. They've played the Bucs twice in the playoffs. Both times they won and went on to go to the Super Bowl. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 18, 2022

Perhaps the biggest surprise is ESPN’s low ranking of the Rams, who just dismantled the Arizona Cardinals. LA seemingly has all the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run and possibly reach its first Super Bowl since 2018.