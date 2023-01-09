ESPN Computer's Top 25 Before The National Title

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its Top 25 rankings heading into Monday night's national championship game.

The Football Power Index has updated ahead of the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, which will feature Georgia against TCU.

But according to ESPN's computer model, TCU is not the No. 2 team in the country.

Here are ESPN's computer model Top 25 rankings:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Penn State Utah Clemson LSU TCU Florida State Kansas State Oregon USC Mississippi State Notre Dame Ole Miss Oregon State Washington Minnesota Louisville Oklahoma Illinois Tulane

The College Football Playoff national title game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.