ESPN Computer's Top 25 Before The National Title
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its Top 25 rankings heading into Monday night's national championship game.
The Football Power Index has updated ahead of the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, which will feature Georgia against TCU.
But according to ESPN's computer model, TCU is not the No. 2 team in the country.
Here are ESPN's computer model Top 25 rankings:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Penn State
- Utah
- Clemson
- LSU
- TCU
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- USC
- Mississippi State
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Illinois
- Tulane
The College Football Playoff national title game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on ESPN.