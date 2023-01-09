Skip to main content
ESPN Computer's Top 25 Before The National Title

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its Top 25 rankings heading into Monday night's national championship game.

The Football Power Index has updated ahead of the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, which will feature Georgia against TCU.

But according to ESPN's computer model, TCU is not the No. 2 team in the country.

Here are ESPN's computer model Top 25 rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Utah
  9. Clemson
  10. LSU
  11. TCU
  12. Florida State
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Oregon State
  20. Washington
  21. Minnesota
  22. Louisville
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Illinois
  25. Tulane

The College Football Playoff national title game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.