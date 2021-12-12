The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s Top 25 Heading Into Bowl Season

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bowl season has arrived.

College football’s 2021 regular season came to an official close on Saturday afternoon, when Army and Navy played the final game of the year. The Midshipmen topped the Black Knights in surprising fashion, pulling off an upset to end the regular season.

Now, it’s on to the postseason.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the final games of the year.

Here’s the bowl season Top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Penn State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. NC State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Baylor
  19. Auburn
  20. Miami
  21. Michigan State
  22. Tennessee
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Purdue

The first bowl games of the season can’t get here soon enough.

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff is set for New Year’s Eve. Alabama will take on Cincinnati while Georgia will play Michigan.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.