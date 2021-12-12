ESPN Computer’s Top 25 Heading Into Bowl Season

Bowl season has arrived.

College football’s 2021 regular season came to an official close on Saturday afternoon, when Army and Navy played the final game of the year. The Midshipmen topped the Black Knights in surprising fashion, pulling off an upset to end the regular season.

Now, it’s on to the postseason.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the final games of the year.

Here’s the bowl season Top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma Cincinnati Oklahoma State Iowa State Pittsburgh Clemson Utah Wisconsin Penn State Texas A&M NC State Ole Miss Baylor Auburn Miami Michigan State Tennessee Mississippi State Appalachian State Purdue

The first bowl games of the season can’t get here soon enough.

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff is set for New Year’s Eve. Alabama will take on Cincinnati while Georgia will play Michigan.