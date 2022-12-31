ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College Football Playoff day is here.

In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta.

Ahead of the College Football Playoff, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its updated rankings.

Here's the latest top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Utah Texas Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State LSU Oregon USC Notre Dame Oregon State Mississippi State Ole Miss Minnesota Washington Illinois Louisville Oklahoma Baylor

As you can see, ESPN's computer model rankings vary quite a bit compared to the actual rankings.

We'll see if ESPN's computer model is proven to be accurate on Saturday night.