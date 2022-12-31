ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight

Skip to main content
College Football Playoff day is here.

In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta.

Ahead of the College Football Playoff, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its updated rankings.

Here's the latest top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Utah
  7. Texas
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. LSU
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Oregon State
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Minnesota
  21. Washington
  22. Illinois
  23. Louisville
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Baylor

As you can see, ESPN's computer model rankings vary quite a bit compared to the actual rankings.

We'll see if ESPN's computer model is proven to be accurate on Saturday night.