ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight
College Football Playoff day is here.
In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta.
Ahead of the College Football Playoff, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its updated rankings.
Here's the latest top 25:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Illinois
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
As you can see, ESPN's computer model rankings vary quite a bit compared to the actual rankings.
We'll see if ESPN's computer model is proven to be accurate on Saturday night.