The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s Top 25 Rankings After Bowl Season

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields points at the sky.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bowl season has come to an end.

The 2020-21 college football bowl season wrapped up on Saturday. There is still one more college football game, but it’s the College Football Playoff national title contest between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

On Saturday, college football’s bowl season wrapped up, with Texas A&M winning the Orange Bowl, Iowa State winning the Fiesta Bowl, Ole Miss winning the Outback Bowl and Kentucky winning the Gator Bowl.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its rankings following the conclusion of bowl season. Here’s what the top 25 looks like heading into the national title game.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Iowa State
  11. Florida
  12. Iowa
  13. BYU
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Indiana
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Oregon
  18. USC
  19. Auburn
  20. Northwestern
  21. Penn State
  22. TCU
  23. Central Florida
  24. Arizona State
  25. Miami

The college football season isn’t completely over yet, though.

Alabama, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 seed Ohio State in the national title game a week from Monday night.

The Crimson Tide enter the contest against the Buckeyes as a touchdown favorite.

Kickoff between Alabama and Ohio State is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 11.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.