Bowl season has come to an end.

The 2020-21 college football bowl season wrapped up on Saturday. There is still one more college football game, but it’s the College Football Playoff national title contest between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

On Saturday, college football’s bowl season wrapped up, with Texas A&M winning the Orange Bowl, Iowa State winning the Fiesta Bowl, Ole Miss winning the Outback Bowl and Kentucky winning the Gator Bowl.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its rankings following the conclusion of bowl season. Here’s what the top 25 looks like heading into the national title game.

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Georgia Texas Notre Dame Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa State Florida Iowa BYU Cincinnati Indiana Oklahoma State Oregon USC Auburn Northwestern Penn State TCU Central Florida Arizona State Miami

The college football season isn’t completely over yet, though.

Alabama, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 seed Ohio State in the national title game a week from Monday night.

The Crimson Tide enter the contest against the Buckeyes as a touchdown favorite.

Kickoff between Alabama and Ohio State is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 11.