ESPN Getting Criticized For Comments During Zion Williamson’s Debut

Zion Williamson warms up during an NBA game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

ESPN is broadcasting Zion Williamson’s regular season debut this evening. The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the nationally televised broadcast. The Worldwide Leader is facing some criticism from fans for how it’s handling Williamson’s debut.

About 30 minutes into the broadcast, fans started to take issue with ESPN talking too much about Dallas Mavericks second-year star Luka Doncic.

Doncic, of course, is not playing in this Spurs-Pelicans game.

“Why are we talking about Luka Doncic during a Spurs-Pelicans game?” one NBA writer tweeted.

He wasn’t the only one to complain.

The Luka Doncic comments aren’t the only point of criticism for NBA fans, either.

The broadcast is talking quite a bit about Williamson’s size and if he might be playing overweight. Williamson is listed at 6-foot-6, 284 pounds.

There’s going to be a lot of Zion Williamson talk on ESPN moving forward. Hopefully most of it isn’t centered on his weight.

The Pelicans currently trail the Spurs, 31-24, at the end of the first quarter.

Williamson has one assist and one turnover in four minutes of play. He’s expected to play roughly 20 minutes this evening.


