ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Apologizes To NFL Organization

Tua Tagovailoa made a lot of NFL analysts and fans eat their own words on Sunday evening.

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback was not good in his first career start last week. The Dolphins got the win, but Tagovailoa did not play well. He threw for less than 100 yards in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Following that performance, many felt that the former Alabama Crimson Tide star wasn’t ready to step in. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said this week that he thought the Dolphins were rushing Tagovailoa onto the field too soon.

Tagovailoa played much better on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Cardinals, 34-31, improving to 5-3 on the season. Tagovailoa had a good game, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 20 of 28 passes.

Monday morning, Orlovsky apologized to the Dolphins for what he said about Tagovailoa not being ready.

“I apologize to the Dolphins organization. I was wrong, Dolphins. Tua is ready. I was wrong,” the ESPN NFL analyst said on Monday morning.

We’ll get another fun quarterback matchup with Tua this weekend.

The Dolphins are scheduled to take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.