ESPN Deleted This Tweet About Danny Almonte Today

In 2001, Danny Almonte threw a perfect game at the Little League World Series. It’s an accomplishment that should be celebrated by baseball fans everywhere, except for the fact that Almonte was over the age limit for the LLWS.

The legend of Almonte quickly became a prominent figure in the Bronx, where he was referred to as the “Little Unit.” That nickname was a nod to Randy Johnson, who is undoubtedly one of the most electric pitchers in MLB history.

Fans couldn’t stop buzzing over Almonte’s perfect game. That was until they found out he was 14 years old at that time. Almonte being over the age limit obviously ruins what would be an incredible moment for Little League Baseball. However, it appears ESPN may have forgotten about his controversial age.

ESPN deleted a post that featured the following caption: “Danny Almonte will never forget the perfect game he threw 19 years ago at the LLWS.”

As you’d expect, the majority of baseball fans on social media quickly caught on and questioned ESPN for posting that tweet.

ESPN tweeted then quickly deleted a tribute to Danny Almonte 19 years after his perfect game at the Little League World Series. Wonder why?https://t.co/6jimC6q2xZ — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) August 19, 2020

Usually, ESPN posts excellent content on its social media platforms. This one definitely missed the mark though.

The 2020 LLWS was cancelled this year due to health concerns over COVID-19. Let’s hope there aren’t any players over the age limit on the field when the tournament returns next summer.