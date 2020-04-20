The Spun

ESPN’s Description Of Barack Obama On ‘The Last Dance’ Is Going Viral

Obama at the Duke vs. UNC game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, debuted on Sunday evening. It’s not disappointing.

Most of Part 1 was truly fascinating, featuring unseen footage and interviews from the start of the 1997-98 season. There were some funny moments, too.

One particular chyron description has gone viral on social media. ESPN described former United States President Barack Obama as the following:

“Barack Obama, Former Chicago Resident.”

Obama lived in Chicago in the 1990s and later served as a U.S. Senator from Illinois before becoming the president of the United States.

He’s known simply as a “Former Chicago Resident” when it comes to discussing Michael Jordan, though.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs from 9 p.m. E.T. to 11 p.m. E.T. on Sunday nights.

