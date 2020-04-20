ESPN’s Description Of Barack Obama On ‘The Last Dance’ Is Going Viral

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, debuted on Sunday evening. It’s not disappointing.

Most of Part 1 was truly fascinating, featuring unseen footage and interviews from the start of the 1997-98 season. There were some funny moments, too.

One particular chyron description has gone viral on social media. ESPN described former United States President Barack Obama as the following:

“Barack Obama, Former Chicago Resident.”

Obama lived in Chicago in the 1990s and later served as a U.S. Senator from Illinois before becoming the president of the United States.

He’s known simply as a “Former Chicago Resident” when it comes to discussing Michael Jordan, though.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs from 9 p.m. E.T. to 11 p.m. E.T. on Sunday nights.