The College Football Playoff selection committee unveiled its latest top 25 rankings on Tuesday evening.

Florida’s ranking was probably the most interesting (OK, most controversial). The Gators, despite losing to unranked LSU on Saturday night, came in at No. 7 overall in the new top 25 poll.

What will happen if Florida upsets No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game?

That’s what ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard wants to know.

“The Florida Gators could end up upsetting Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. I want to see what the CFP committee is gonna do at that point,” Howard said. “Because now Florida has two losses but they’re SEC champs and they’ll have the best win of any team in college football this season, knocking off the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide. So what would happen if Florida wins that game? Alabama can’t fall out of the top four. Will Florida leapfrog Iowa State, would they leapfrog Ohio State? What would happen in that scenario? That’s what I want to see.”

Howard is right – Florida upsetting Alabama in the SEC Championship Game would present the committee with some very difficult choices.

The Gators and the Crimson Tide are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS.