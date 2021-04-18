ESPN Computer Names College Football’s ‘Easiest’ Schedule

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its initial rankings for the upcoming 2021 season.

Which college football program has the easiest schedule in college football?

According to ESPN’s computer model, the easiest schedule in all of college football belongs to the Charlotte 49ers. However, they are not a Power 5 program, so it’s not too surprising to see someone like Charlotte rank at the bottom of the list.

What Power 5 program has the easiest schedule in the country, though?

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Power 5 school with the easiest schedule in college football in 2021 is Arizona State. The Sun Devils’ 2021 schedule ranks No. 83 in the country by the Football Power Index. That is the lowest ranking of any Power 5 program in the country.

Here’s Arizona State’s full schedule:

vs. Southern Utah

vs. UNLV

at BYU

vs. Colorado

at UCLA

vs. Stanford

at Utah

vs. Washington State

vs. USC

at Washington

at Oregon State

vs. Arizona

As you can see, there aren’t a ton of really tough games on that schedule. Playing at BYU is a solid non-conference game, but the other two non-conference tilts aren’t projected to be very difficult. The Pac-12 isn’t expected to be really tough, either, and the Sun Devils don’t have to play Oregon.