The sports media world received devastating news on Christmas Eve. ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, who had joined the network back in 2011, passed away from pneumonia on his 34th birthday.

Aschoff, in an Instagram post from December 2, implied that he came down with pneumonia after covering the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor a few days prior. He remained in the hospital until he passed away.

We didn’t know Aschoff, but those who did have been taking to social media in the wake of the awful news. It seems that Aschoff was incredibly well-regarded amongst his colleagues.

Dozens have taken to Twitter to honor him. Here are some of the best tributes we’ve seen:

It is an honor to share this byline with @ClowESPN as we pay tribute to our beloved friend, brother and colleague, Edward Aschoff. https://t.co/uPvRM6oZFW — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

Chris and I volunteered to write this, and at first, I had no idea how to even put into words what I wanted to say. How do you tell the world what Ed meant to you, why everyone loved him so much? But then I looked at his smile, and I got to work. I had to. For Edward. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

I will not be able to stop crying for a while. The world lost a light, and we all lost a friend, but more than that, his fiancee lost her soulmate and I pray for her and his family and everyone who loved him to find the strength to move forward. I already miss you so much, Ed. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

My 8-year-old has new meaning wearing her No. 9 hockey jersey. Because that was the number of your favorite player, Paul Kariya. I told her tonight you will always be with her when she puts on that jersey. She is happy you are finally with your mommy and daddy again. Rest easy. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

Man… This is devastating. And today is Ed’s birthday. He was a good man. Loved talking about the biz, college football and his Gators. He will be missed by so many people. I can’t believe this. Life is so precious. Say a prayer for him and his family. https://t.co/i7iXqUNiNY — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 25, 2019

Just completely stunned to hear of the passing of my friend, ESPN’s Edward Aschoff, from pneumonia. A true pro in this business and honest to God one of the nicest guys in this business that you’ll find. My heart aches. Damn… pic.twitter.com/GqppPO7h3I — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was was one the most genuine, enthusiastic, personable people I’ve ever and he made the world a better place. Today is unspeakably sad and I’m devastated for Katy and his family. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

Devastated to hear my friend @AschoffESPN has passed away after a battle with pneumonia. Ed was a big reason I decided to pursue journalism. He took me under his wing at the Sun and I’m forever grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/OIVvAYM5Kl — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was a good man and a good reporter. He was very generous with his time for other people and had a passion for college football wherever he went on. I always thought he was going to be a preeminent college football reporter for ESPN for years to come. Tragic news. https://t.co/wCzSZvPCTZ — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) December 25, 2019

I cannot believe Edward Aschoff has passed away. Edward was always one of the most gracious media members in the nation. He never forgot where he came from and always made time for me. His humility and generosity will always be remembered. — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) December 25, 2019

I’ve been searching for words for hours & still don’t have any. I’ve known Ed for a decade & few people were more excited for me to get hired at ESPN than he was. Love people hard & tell them how much they mean to you ❤️ Ed was such a light & the world seems a bit dimmer tonight https://t.co/3TMxE7Rk3m — Amanda Brooks (@BrooksAD) December 25, 2019

Devastating news. Ed was a bright light in our corner of the world: Smart, talented and gracious. Condolences to his family and friends. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s family and friends this holiday.