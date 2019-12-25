The Spun

Tributes Pour In After ESPN’s Edward Aschoff Passes Away From Pneumonia At 34

The sports media world received devastating news on Christmas Eve. ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, who had joined the network back in 2011, passed away from pneumonia on his 34th birthday.

Aschoff, in an Instagram post from December 2, implied that he came down with pneumonia after covering the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor a few days prior. He remained in the hospital until he passed away.

We didn’t know Aschoff, but those who did have been taking to social media in the wake of the awful news. It seems that Aschoff was incredibly well-regarded amongst his colleagues.

Dozens have taken to Twitter to honor him. Here are some of the best tributes we’ve seen:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s family and friends this holiday.

