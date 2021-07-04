ESPN Employees React To The Situation With Rachel Nichols

The Spun

Rachel Nichols speaking at a press event.

Some current and former ESPN employees have taken to social media to react to the New York Times bombshell story on Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

The story covers Nichols’ leaked 2020 comments about Taylor and the growing controversy within ESPN because of them. Nichols expressed frustration in a private phone call with a LeBron James adviser about Taylor’s NBA Finals hosting duties. Taylor had been given NBA Countdown hosting duties during the 2020 Finals, while Nichols was relegated to sideline reporter duty.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols reportedly said in July 2020. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

There’s since been an ongoing controversy within ESPN regarding Nichols and Taylor’s duties. Taylor had reportedly refused to work with Nichols on the air.

Multiple ESPN employees have taken to social media to publicly back Taylor.

Former ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan, meanwhile, pointed out how Nichols helped his career.

It will be interesting to see how ESPN handles this moving forward.

Taylor, seen by many as a rising star at the network, could be on her way out. Her contract is reportedly up later this month, right in the middle of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals, featuring the Bucks and the Suns, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.


