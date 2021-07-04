ESPN Employees React To The Situation With Rachel Nichols

Some current and former ESPN employees have taken to social media to react to the New York Times bombshell story on Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

The story covers Nichols’ leaked 2020 comments about Taylor and the growing controversy within ESPN because of them. Nichols expressed frustration in a private phone call with a LeBron James adviser about Taylor’s NBA Finals hosting duties. Taylor had been given NBA Countdown hosting duties during the 2020 Finals, while Nichols was relegated to sideline reporter duty.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols reportedly said in July 2020. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

There’s since been an ongoing controversy within ESPN regarding Nichols and Taylor’s duties. Taylor had reportedly refused to work with Nichols on the air.

Multiple ESPN employees have taken to social media to publicly back Taylor.

Maria Taylor deserves every job she is given because of her ABILITY.

Period.

— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 4, 2021

MARIA TAYLOR IS A QUEEN!!!! Excellent at her job and a super star human. I'm rocking with her all day everyday! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 4, 2021

Y'all talk way different about folks behind closed doors don't you. Trust, I'm always taking notes! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 4, 2021

Former ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan, meanwhile, pointed out how Nichols helped his career.

I wouldnt have been on The Jump if it werent for @Rachel__Nichols & I know the same is true for T-Mac & Stak. When they tried to get funnystyle w/ my contract, she stood up for me & made sure I was treated right. She's been an ally (not just to me) in public & behind closed doors — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) July 4, 2021

Pls note this isnt a dismissal of Maria or her feelings. She's great & deserving of everything she accomplished in her career..but the convo that needs to occur is why is there a Highlander "There Can Only Be One" mentality when it comes to women & high profile positions at ESPN — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) July 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see how ESPN handles this moving forward.

Taylor, seen by many as a rising star at the network, could be on her way out. Her contract is reportedly up later this month, right in the middle of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals, featuring the Bucks and the Suns, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.