ESPN Employees React To Peyton, Eli Manning Contract News

Peyton and Eli Manning.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” is here to stay.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that its extending the Manning brothers for an extra year. The first First Family of Football’s telecast now runs an extra year, through 2024.

ESPN’s employees reacted to the expanded agreement after the news came down.

“Great news,” replied Sam Ponder with a pair of clapping emojis.

“Best show on TV,” said ESPN Radio’s Steve Mason.

“Great news!!” exclaimed Mike Clay.

The Manning brothers have been a hit since getting their own broadcast during ESPN’s Monday Night Football games. The two former quarterbacks regularly have incredibly entertaining guests, including the likes of Snoop Dogg, Charles Barkley, The Rock and Tom Brady.

The two obviously have that big brother/little brother dynamic, and its always hilarious to see the two poke fun at one another.

Something they’ll now do at least until 2024.

