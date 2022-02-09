ESPN Employees React To Peyton, Eli Manning Contract News

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” is here to stay.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that its extending the Manning brothers for an extra year. The first First Family of Football’s telecast now runs an extra year, through 2024.

ESPN expanded its agreement with Peyton and Eli Manning, and “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”, through the 2024 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/HNyqI3bif0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

ESPN’s employees reacted to the expanded agreement after the news came down.

“Great news,” replied Sam Ponder with a pair of clapping emojis.

“Best show on TV,” said ESPN Radio’s Steve Mason.

“Great news!!” exclaimed Mike Clay.

The Manning brothers have been a hit since getting their own broadcast during ESPN’s Monday Night Football games. The two former quarterbacks regularly have incredibly entertaining guests, including the likes of Snoop Dogg, Charles Barkley, The Rock and Tom Brady.

The two obviously have that big brother/little brother dynamic, and its always hilarious to see the two poke fun at one another.

Something they’ll now do at least until 2024.