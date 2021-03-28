ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction for the rest of the NCAA Tournament following Saturday’s Round of 16 games.

There were four NCAA Tournament games on Saturday, with half of the Sweet 16 taking place. Oregon State, Baylor, Arkansas and Houston have all moved on to the Elite Eight, which will be played on Monday evening.

Today, the four other Sweet 16 games are set to take place. We’ll have Gonzaga taking on Creighton, Michigan taking on Florida State, Alabama playing UCLA and Oregon taking on USC in the Round fo 16 games today.

Who’s going to end up making the Final Four?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its prediction for the rest of the tournament. Here’s who ESPN’s BPI has making the Final Four right now:

Houston

Baylor

Gonzaga

Michigan

Houston is given the best chance, with a greater than 91 percent chance at making the Final Four as of Sunday morning, according to ESPN’s BPI.

Who do you see making the Final Four once we’re done with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight contests?