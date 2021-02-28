ESPN Computer’s Final 4 Favorites Heading Into March

The best month of the college basketball season is almost here.

One day remains in the month of February, meaning we’re one day away from the start of March – and March Madness.

March Madness will look different this year, but unlike last year, at least we’ll have something. Both the conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament are expected to happen, with daily testing and bubble-like environments helping out the cause.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has named its early favorites for the Final Four. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model would have making it right now:

Baylor – 53.4 percent chance Gonzaga – 52.6 percent chance Michigan – 31 percent chance Houston – 27.4 percent chance

For most of the 2020-21 season, it’s been Gonzaga and Baylor and then everyone else. ESPN’s Jay Bilas thinks it’s time to put Michigan in that group, too.

“Michigan is every-bit as good as Gonzaga and Baylor,” Bilas said, on Thursday’s edition of Get Up. “We’ve separated those two from the field, but Michigan should be on that side of that line. The Wolverines are that good. They have size. They have length and athleticism on the wings. And they are unbelievably stable at the point guard position, which was the biggest question mark coming in. Michigan defends very well.”

Who are your early favorites for the Final Four?