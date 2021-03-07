The final day of the 2020-21 men’s college basketball regular season has arrived.

Conferences across the country are wrapping up their regular seasons, getting ready for the conference tournaments. Some smaller conferences have already begun their conference tournaments, while the major conferences will begin theirs in the following days.

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its NCAA Tournament predictions heading into the final day of the regular season.

Who’s favored to make the Final Four on the final day of the regular season? ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has made its prediction.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes to reach the Final Four as of Sunday, March 7:

Gonzaga, 52.4 percent chance

Baylor, 46.9 percent chance

Iowa, 32.9 percent chance

Houston, 32.4 percent chance

Gonzaga and Baylor have been college basketball’s two best teams all season, so it makes sense for the Bulldogs and Bears to be roughly 50 percent favorites to reach the Final Four.

The biggest surprise here is that Iowa – not Michigan – is the odds-on favorite from the Big Ten to reach the Final Four.

Who are you taking to reach the Final Four as we head into the final day of the college basketball regular season?