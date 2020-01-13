ESPN’s Final Prediction For No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson

The Spun

Trevor Lawrence rolls out in the first half against Ohio State.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The final day of the 2019 college football season has arrived. The College Football Playoff national championship game is set for this evening.

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are set to meet in New Orleans.

Joe Burrow and Co. enter the game as a slight favorite, with most sportsbooks have them favored by 5.5 or 6 points.

ESPN’s Football Power Index, though, is giving the edge to Trevor Lawrence. The computer model has made its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is predicting No. 3 Clemson to beat No. 1 LSU, giving them a 55.8 percent chance to win the game.

Clemson is going for its third national championship in four seasons. LSU, meanwhile, is playing for its first national championship since 2007.

The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

It will be televised on ESPN.


